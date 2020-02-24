Gandia-Mak powers Hawaii Wahine softball team past Vikings

Hawaii sophomore Mikaela Gandia-Mak’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning propelled the Rainbow Wahine softball team to an 8-7 win over Portland State in the final game of the Hawaii Invitational on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Portland State led 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, but UH closed the gap with an RBI single by Angelique Ramos and a Vikings error that allowed pinch-runner Haylee Clay to score. Gandia-Mak, who went 3-for-4, then hit the first homer of her UH career to cap the four-run rally. Freshman Jetta Nannen retired the Vikings in order in the seventh and earned the win in relief.

Nawai Kaupe homered in the third inning and UH (8-8) finished the tournament at 4-1. The Wahine open the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Thursday against Oregon State.

Wahine water polo finishes fourth in Irvine

No. 2 UCLA scored five goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the third-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team for a 10-5 win in the third-place game of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif.

Alba Bonamusa Boix led UH (11-2) with two goals. The Bruins (17-2) took 24 shots to UH’s 16. The Rainbow Wahine open Big West play on Friday at UC San Diego.

UH women golfers finish sixth in Arizona

The University of Hawaii women’s golf team moved up to a tie for sixth in the team standings to close the Grand Canyon Women’s Spring Invitational on Sunday in Phoenix, Ariz.

UH junior Sahara Washington led the Rainbow Wahine with a 1-under 71 on Sunday and tied for 16th overall with a 36-hole total of 4-over 148. Sophomore Haruka Shintani finished one shot behind Washington and tied for 18th.

The Wahine carded a team total of 25-over 601 to match Utah Valley for sixth in the 14-team field.

UH sailing team claims fourth place

The University of Hawaii sailing team took fourth place at the Jeremy McIntyre Team Race this weekend in waters off Stanford, Calif.

UH won the tiebreaker in a sail-off against Cal Maritime.

The ’Bows went 9-7 over the weekend with skippers Pelle Bergstrom, Owen Lahr, Bastien Rasse and Patrick Wilkinson, in addition to crew members Hayden Lahr, Chloe Long, Frances Tarpey-Schwed and Devon Stapleton.

The UH coed sailing team competes next at the Port of LA Harbor Cup, March 6-8, in Los Angeles.