Gandia-Mak powers Hawaii Wahine softball team past Vikings
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Gandia-Mak powers Hawaii Wahine softball team past Vikings

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii sophomore Mikaela Gandia-Mak’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning propelled the Rainbow Wahine softball team to an 8-7 win over Portland State in the final game of the Hawaii Invitational on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 23, 2020

