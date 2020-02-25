City website providing REAL-ID compliant duplicate licenses goes down

First, there was a surge, and now there has been a slowdown to the online system that Honolulu County residents can use to apply for a duplicate license.

The city Department of Customer Services today announced that more than 92,000 Oahu residents were eligible to apply for a duplicate license that is REAL-ID compliant, with the star in a gold circle, online.

Now the city is urging residents responding to the announcement to be patient — and to wait a day or two — beause the web page is down.

Due to the high volume of traffic, the site is experiencing technical difficulties, and customers are unable to connect with or complete their applications.

Starting Oct. 1, the Transportation Security Administration says air travelers 18 and older will need a REAL-ID driver’s license or other acceptable forms of ID to fly within the United States.

To make the process easier, the city wanted to let qualified residents know that some would be able to apply online, without having to make an appointment or stand in line at a driver licensing center or select satellite city halls.

To be eligible, motorists had to have renewed their driver’s license between May 2014 and January 2018. If required documents previously submitted are on file with the city, these motorists do not have to make an appointment or stand in line to get a duplicate of their driver’s license that is REAL ID-compliant.

“We want to make this federal process as easy as possible for our residents and encourage those who are eligible to take advantage of this easy option,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services in a news release. “Getting your star-marking online is smart, quick and convenient.”

The online service will provide only an exact duplicate of a driver license, with no changes to a name, address or expiration date. The cost for an online duplicate is $7 and the card will be mailed to the address on file.

It can, however, take six to eight weeks to receive the card, and no temporary paper license will be mailed. Residents are encouraged to apply in advance of the Oct. 1 deadline if needed.

Currently, the city is working with the Department of Information Technology to restore www1.honolulu.gov/duplicates.