Diana Ross to stage 3 shows on Oahu and Maui during May

Diana Ross returns to Hawaii in May for three shows surrounding Mother’s Day.

Ross will perform at Blaisdell Arena on May 9 and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on May 10 and 11.

“I am so excited and looking forward to sharing an evening of love and joy with your beautiful Ohana to celebrate a fabulous Mother’s Day in Hawaii,” Ross said in a statement.

The former lead singer of the seminal girl group the Supremes, Ross has topped Billboard’s pop singles chart 18 times — six times as a solo artist and 12 with the group. Among her most notable chart toppers are the Lionel Richie duet “Endless Love,” “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

The kamaaina presale begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with password “Mom” at Ticketmaster.com and MauiArts.org. General sales start a week later. Ticket prices range from $65.50 to $255.50.