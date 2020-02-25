Diver who died off of Waianae is identified

A 22-year-old man who died after he ran into trouble while free diving in waters off of Waianae has been identified as James Zhou of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zhou and his friend entered the water on a kayak off of Makua Cave Sunday to go free diving and spearfishing, according to Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick, spokeswoman of the Coast Guard.

As sunset approached, Wyrick said the friend could not locate Zhou. He searched the waters multiple times to no avail before he returned to shore and called 911.

The Honolulu Fire Department launched its Air 1 helicopter and rescue boat to the area at about 7:10 p.m. The Coast Guard deployed its cutter Oliver Berry and a response boat to assist in the search.

Fire rescue divers located Zhou who was unresponsive in waters at a depth of 40 feet off of Makua Cave at about 7:55 a.m. Monday, according to Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

Divers brought him to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.