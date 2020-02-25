Hawaiian Airlines holding hiring event in Kahului

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting in Maui for guest service and ramp agent positions to work at Kahului Airport.

The carrier will hold a career open house March 7 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Job seekers should register by March 6 at https://www.timecenter.com/hawaiianairlines10/.

“Hawaiian Airlines guest service agents welcome guests with the airline’s signature Hawaiian hospitality at the ticket counter and gate, while ramp agents are responsible for loading and offloading guests’ baggage with care and in a timely manner,” the carrier said in a press release.

Visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Careers for a list of job openings.