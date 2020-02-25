Tradewinds, surf ramping up today for most islands

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Hawaiian isles from Kauai County to Maui has been issued this morning, effective through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects surf to rapidly rise this afternoon to 18 to 24 feet on the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and north shores of Maui, before gradually lowering on Wednesday

Officials warn of strong breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Tradewinds, meanwhile, are expected to steadily increase this afternoon, and remain moderate to breezy through midweek.

Honolulu’s forecast for today includes scattered showers before noon, then mostly sunshine. Highs for most isles range from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit with east winds of 15 to 25 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows from 65 to 70 degrees.

More rain is expected by Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves over the area, resulting in a wet and windy pattern through this weekend.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for northwest waters of Kauai to windward waters of Maui County through 6 p.m. Friday, due to east winds of 15 to 25 knots and seas of 8 to 13 feet.