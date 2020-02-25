Recipe: Sweet potato quick bread ideal for breakfast, snacks, dessert

Every Sunday, I bake a slew of breakfast goods for my kids to eat all week. They need to be delicious from Day One and still taste good on Friday, be at least a little nutritious and not make a mess in the car. This sweet potato bread — imagine a pumpkin bread but way better — has emerged as a clear winner.

Sweet potatoes bring more natural sweetness and tenderness to this loaf than pumpkin, and a combination of oil and yogurt keeps the slices from drying out while adding a complex richness.

The stir-by-hand batter results in a quick bread that’s hearty but not heavy. It’s a great way to start the day or for an afternoon break with tea, but it can play the role of cake for dessert too, especially if you top thick slices with ice cream.

Use any leftover sweet potato you have on hand, roasted or steamed, or microwave a whole one until tender— prick it all over with a fork first — about 5 minutes on high. Canned sweet potato works, though the bread will be a touch less flavorful.

SWEET POTATO BREAD

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin or apple pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 cup grape seed or other neutral oil

3/4 cup mashed or pureed cooked sweet potato

1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray, line the bottom with baking parchment and spray parchment.

Whisk flour, spice, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

In another bowl, whisk both sugars, egg and oil until smooth. Add sweet potato and yogurt; whisk just until incorporated.

Add dry ingredients and fold until no traces of flour remain. Pour into prepared pan; smooth top.

Bake until a skewer inserted in center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.

Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, then turn out. Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf.

VARIATIONS

>> Sweet Potato Olive Oil Bread: Substitute extra-virgin olive oil for the neutral-flavored oil.

>> Sweet Potato Nut Bread: Fold 1 cup toasted and chopped walnuts or pecans into the batter.

>> Make ahead: The loaf will keep tightly wrapped in plastic wrap for up to 1 week at room temperature.

Nutritional information unavailable.