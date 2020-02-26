Wet, windy weather en route as high surf pounds most islands

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of most Hawaiian Islands remains in effect through this evening, while wet and windy weather is expected to begin Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects advisory-level surf to continue through 6 p.m. today as a large northwest swell that peaked late on Tuesday slowly eases.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui before easing to 7 to 10 feet tonight.

Surf along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai will be 8 to 12 feet today and 4 to 8 feet tonight.

Officials warn of strong breaking waves and rip currents that make swimming dangerous.

Today’s forecast is breezy and sunny, with highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and trades from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight will still be breezy, but partly cloudy, with scattered showers and lows from 66 to 71 degrees.

Forecasters warn of “significant weather changes” by Thursday, with the arrival of a five-day wet weather pattern followed by strong winds by Friday. Those winds may be strong enough to reach advisory or high wind warning thresholds through the weekend.

The NWS warns that the combination of strong, gusty winds and an upper-level low will result in “blasting wet trades” from Friday through Sunday.

In addition, the combination will likely bring snow to Big Island summits, prompting a possible winter weather advisory by Friday night.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters — from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island — remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.