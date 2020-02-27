Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun and 11 others indicted for drug trafficking

A federal grand jury has indicted Kauai County Councilmember Arthur Brun and 11 other people accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other crimes on Kauai, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii.

A news conference is scheduled to be held Friday at the Kauai Police Department where U.S. Attorney Kenji Price for the District of Hawaii, Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck and other officials will address the charges.

Police and federal agents arrested Brun and 11 others today who are part of a “major drug trafficking organization that has been supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine throughout the community,” Raybuck said in a statement.

Kauai police had initiated a narcotics investigation which led to the discovery of the drug trafficking ring.

Police worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii and the FBI on the investigation.

Earlier this month, Brun was cited for crossing a double-yellow line and driving without insurance after he struck a pickup truck on Kapaa Bypass Road, injuring a 6-year-old boy and a 49-year-old man.

Police had said there appeared to be no indications of driver impairment.

Brun is scheduled to appear in trial in March for a separate case where he is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and failure to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Both charges are class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Oct. 29, Brun allegedly assaulted an officer with his vehicle in Lihue while trying to flee during a traffic stop.

He stopped in front of the Lihue Police Office and allegedly fled in a Honda sedan, hitting the officer.

Police pursued the vehicle to Kauai Beach Drive where they stopped and arrested him.

The officer struck by the sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.