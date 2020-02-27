Fire engulfs surfboard storage rack next to Waikiki police substation

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire Thursday night that burned the surfboard rack between the police substation in Waikiki and the Diamond Wing of the Moana Surfrider Hotel.

Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Albert McCollum said one fire engine was dispatched to the surfboard fire around 8:22 p.m., but “almost immediately” it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

“The surfboard rack is basically a total loss — all the surfboards were lost,” he said, but did not know how many surfboards were being stored.

He said the fire was under control at 8:44 p.m., with 11 companies responding.

After the fire was put out, the five rows making up the surfboard rack were still standing but charred, and empty.

McCollum said the fire only caused exterior damage to the snack bar and restrooms just feet from one side of the surfboard rack. There was only exterior damage done to the Diamond Wing of the Moana Surfrider Hotel, also just a few feet from the rack.

Honolulu police said the fire alarm at the hotel went off and that the Diamond Wing was evacuated.

There were no reports that the interior of any nearby building was damaged.

McCollum said a city representative on scene told him the city owns the racks but the surfboards on them were individually owned.

A security guard said companies operating on the beach stored their surfboards on the rack.

A video of the fire on social media showed flames engulfing the rack near the substation and setting the fronds of nearby palm trees on fire.

McCollum did not have any damage estimates for the fire and said an investigation is ongoing.