Hawaii football team's 2020 schedule will conclude with back-to-back road games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team’s 2020 schedule will conclude with back-to-back road games

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  2019 August 24 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) throws the football against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hawaii won 45-38.

The University of Hawaii football team will end the 2020 regular season with back-to-back road games, according to the schedule released today by the Mountain West Conference.

The announcement of the eight Mountain West games completes the Rainbow Warriors’ 13-game, regular-season schedule. UH previously announced it would play five nonconference games — on the road against Arizona (Aug. 29) and Oregon (Sept. 19), and at home against UCLA (Sept. 5), Fordham (Sept. 12) and New Mexico State (Oct. 10).

The Warriors will close the regular season with Mountain West road games against San Jose State on Nov. 21 and San Diego State on Nov. 28.

The Warriors’ senior night will be Nov. 14 against UNLV. That will be the Warriors’ earliest final home game since 1917.

The schedule:

Aug. 29 — at Arizona

Sept. 5 — UCLA

Sept. 12 — Fordham

Sept. 19 — at Oregon

Sept. 26 — Bye

Oct. 3 — Nevada

Oct. 10 — New Mexico State

Oct. 17 — at Air Force

Oct. 24 — Boise State

Oct. 31 — at Fresno State

Nov. 7 — New Mexico

Nov. 14 — UNLV

Nov. 21 — at San Jose State

Nov. 28 — at San Diego State

