Hawaii football team’s 2020 schedule will conclude with back-to-back road games

The University of Hawaii football team will end the 2020 regular season with back-to-back road games, according to the schedule released today by the Mountain West Conference.
The announcement of the eight Mountain West games completes the Rainbow Warriors’ 13-game, regular-season schedule. UH previously announced it would play five nonconference games — on the road against Arizona (Aug. 29) and Oregon (Sept. 19), and at home against UCLA (Sept. 5), Fordham (Sept. 12) and New Mexico State (Oct. 10).
The Warriors will close the regular season with Mountain West road games against San Jose State on Nov. 21 and San Diego State on Nov. 28.
The Warriors’ senior night will be Nov. 14 against UNLV. That will be the Warriors’ earliest final home game since 1917.
The schedule:
Aug. 29 — at Arizona
Sept. 5 — UCLA
Sept. 12 — Fordham
Sept. 19 — at Oregon
Sept. 26 — Bye
Oct. 3 — Nevada
Oct. 10 — New Mexico State
Oct. 17 — at Air Force
Oct. 24 — Boise State
Oct. 31 — at Fresno State
Nov. 7 — New Mexico
Nov. 14 — UNLV
Nov. 21 — at San Jose State
Nov. 28 — at San Diego State
