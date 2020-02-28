Funeral services for slain Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama to be at Kamehameha Schools

Funeral services for Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, one of two officers killed in January while responding to a landlord-tenant dispute, have been scheduled for March 7 at the Bishop Memorial Chapel at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus.

Public visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services from 10:45 a.m. at the campus, 1887 Makuakane St., a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said.

Kalama and Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez were killed Jan. 19 while responding to a call at 3015 Hibiscus Drive, a Diamond Head home owned by 77-year-old Lois Cain. Cain’s basement tenant, Jerry “Jarda” Hanel, 69, is believed to have killed her and beaten another tenant before shooting Kalama and Enriquez, then starting a fire that destroyed Cain’s home and at least four others.

Kalama’s family said he was a devoted husband to his wife, Kaohi, and father to his 14-year-old son, Kaumana. He was a 2003 McKinley High gradate.

A large number of people are expected at the services, the spokeswoman said. Public parking will be available at Kapalama Elementary School and Bishop Museum beginning at 8:00 a.m. with complimentary shuttle service from the Kamehameha Schools’ bus terminal at the corner of North School Street and Kapalama Avenue.

No public parking will be allowed on campus.

From about 12:45 p.m., there will be rolling road closures for a funeral motorcade from Kamehameha Schools to the HPD headquarters near downtown. The motorcade route will travel on the H-1 Freeway and through downtown before stopping in front of HPD headquarters, 801 S. Beretania St., about 1:30 p.m. for a final roll call and salute.

The public is invited to attend the roll call ceremony, the HPD spokeswoman said. Free public parking is available in the Frank F. Fasi municipal parking garage.