Woman says boyfriend assaulted her with jacket in Honolulu

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday after he assaulted his girlfriend with a jacket in Honolulu, police said.
The girlfriend, 48, told police her boyfriend assaulted her with the attire about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, causing pain and redness to her neck.
The boyfriend, who has three convictions for abuse of a family or household member, was located several hours later and arrested for investigation of abuse as a repeat offender.
