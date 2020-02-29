Woman says boyfriend assaulted her with jacket in Honolulu

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday after he assaulted his girlfriend with a jacket in Honolulu, police said.

The girlfriend, 48, told police her boyfriend assaulted her with the attire about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, causing pain and redness to her neck.

The boyfriend, who has three convictions for abuse of a family or household member, was located several hours later and arrested for investigation of abuse as a repeat offender.