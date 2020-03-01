1 dead after car strikes rail transit pillar in Ewa Beach

A male in his 60s was killed this morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a concrete rail transit pillar near Kahi Mohala.

Honolulu police, fire and paramedics responded at 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of Farrington Highway and Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach to find the man had died at the scene.

The roadway remains completely closed as fire crews conduct cleanup operations and police continue their investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.