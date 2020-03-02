Flood advisory issued for East Oahu and Maui

A flood advisory has been issued for the eastern half of Oahu and the island of Maui.

About 6:20 p.m., radar showed heavy rain, falling at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches an hour, over the eastern half of Oahu, the National Weather Service said.

On Maui, heavy rain was falling over the eastern part of the island about 6:55 p.m., the weather service said.

The weather service warned the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding and to expect rapidly rising water in streams and ponding on roadways.

The advisory for Oahu was set to expire at 9:15 p.m., while the advisory for Maui was set to expire at 10 p.m.

The advisories may be extended if heavy rainfall persists.