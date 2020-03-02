Group uses knife and spray in attempt to rob man in Aiea

Three people attempted to rob a 33-year-old man at knifepoint in Aiea Monday evening, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the victim accepted a ride with two females and a male at about 5:30 p.m.

One of the females brandished a knife and the other sprayed him with “an unknown substance.” The male suspect demanded money from the victim.

The suspects fled without taking any money from the victim, according to police who are investigating the case as a first-degree robbery attempt.

No arrests have been made, police said.