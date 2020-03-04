Gov. David Ige appoints Josh Green as coronavirus preparedness coordinator

Gov. David Ige has appointed Lt. Gov. Josh Green as the administration’s liaison between the state and the health care sector for activities related to the COVID-19 preparedness and response.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, but the virus has been spreading nationally and internationally.

“As we continue to ramp up our statewide efforts to address the growing COVID-19 threat, we are doing everything in our power to prepare for any possible cases and the resulting impact on our health care system,” Ige said in a statement today. “Because Lt. Gov. Green is a physician, he is uniquely positioned to act as our liaison with health care officials across the state.”

Green will evaluate the medical community’s readiness to deliver care to individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and also evaluate the equipment supplies. He will coordinate efforts to secure additional equipment as needed and advocate for appropriation funding at state and federal levels, according to the announcement.

“Hawaii has a robust health care community that trains and actively prepares for these situations, but as we face a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii, it’s important to remember our health care community is our first line of defense,” said Green in a statement.

“It’s imperative we do a full evaluation of their current supply and needs to ensure they’re supported and any gaps in preparedness are alleviated. I have a longstanding relationship with many in our health care community and look forward to working with them in this capacity,” Green said.