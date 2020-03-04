Police investigating beating near James Campbell High School

Honolulu police are investigating a Jan. 31 incident at a community park near James Campbell High School involving a male being attacked by a group of unidentified males.

A video circulating on social media shows the victim being surrounded and attacked by a group of what appears to be teenage males.

The victim fell to the ground during the attack, and one of the attackers began repeatedly stomping on his head until he lost unconsciousness.

“Nobody deserves to be beaten up like that,” said Sen. Kurt Fevella (R-Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point).

Fevella, who has been investigating the attack, said the victim of the attack has been treated but has been difficult to locate since leaving the hospital.

“He has already left the hospital, be we cannot find exactly where he’s at right now, because of the situation,” Fevella said. “I think, you know, the family and friends don’t want people to know where he lives.”

He wanted to ensure that the attack was a one-time incident that is not be representative of the Ewa Beach community.

“It wasn’t no gang, nothing like that … It just got out of hand for whatever reason,” he said. “It should not reflect anything on the kids in our community, because we’ve got great kids. It’s just an isolated incident.”

Police said the attack has been classified as second-degree assault and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.