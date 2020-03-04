comscore Hawaii’s tourism industry wobbles amid mounting cancellations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s tourism industry wobbles amid mounting cancellations

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

In one of her greatest hits, Mariah Carey sang I”ll Be There,” but she announced Tuesday that she won’t be in Hawaii for her March concert due to current global travel restrictions designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Read more

