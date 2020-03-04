UC Santa Barbara beats Hawaii women’s basketball team at buzzer

The Hawaii women’s basketball team’s losing streak was extended in dramatic fashion when UC Santa Barbara guard Danae Miller hit a 14-footer at the buzzer for a 57-56 Gauchos win tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UCSB (14-15, 9-7 Big West) took over second place in the Big West with a game to play before the conference tournament. UH (14-14, 8-7) fell into a tie for third with Cal State Fullerton in losing its fourth in a row.

Julissa Tago hit two free throws for a 56-55 Rainbow Wahine with 9.4 seconds left, UH’s first lead of the fourth quarter. UCSB called timeout to advance the ball. After UH took two fouls to drain some clock, UCSB had 4.1 seconds left.

Miller, a 5-foot-7 junior, dribbled from the top of the key to the right and put up a fadeaway jumper over Jadynn Alexander, with the ball escaping her hands with a fraction of a second before the horn.

Gauchos freshman center Ila Lane, the leading rebounder in the country entering the night at 13.3 per game, led UCSB with 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Guard Coco Miller added 15 points for the visitors. Danae Miller scored nine.

UH hosts Cal Poly (9-17, 6-9) on senior night Saturday to settle its seeding for the Big West tournament.

Tago scored 15 points, bringing her within nine of becoming the program’s 22nd 1,000-point scorer. Amy Atwell also had 15 points, on 7-for-9 shooting.