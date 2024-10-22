Hawaii women’s volleyball ends road trip with win

Hawaii junior Caylen Alexander hit .431 with a match-high 28 kills to carry the Rainbow Wahine to a 28-26, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21 victory over Cal State Bakersfield today to finish off a three-match road trip in the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, Calif.

Alexander, who began the week third in the nation with 5.10 kills per set, increased that number averaging seven per set with 51 total swings to help improve UH’s record to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in Big West play.

The Rainbow Wahine finished the road trip to 2-1 scoring a win after Saturday’s disappointing sweep at the hands of UC Santa Barbara.

Senior setter Kate Lang tallied a match-high 52 assists and became the fifth Rainbow Wahine to surpass 4,000 for her career.

Alexander led four UH players in double figures in digs with 14. Lang has 12, senior Tayli Ikenaga finished with 11 and freshman Victoria Leyva chipped in 10.

Hawaii hit .317 for the match and outblocked the Roadrunners 7-3.

CSU Bakersfield (9-12, 3-6) finished with nine aces after tallying five in a competitive first set that went extra points.

Sophomore setter Nene Hawkins, a Le Jardin Academy alumna, had a team-high 21 assists and seven digs.

UH improved to 9-0 all-time against the Roadrunners and returns home to play Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-6) on Sunday.