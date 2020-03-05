Emergency repairs to impact Likelike in Kalihi on Friday

Hawaiian Electric will be making emergency repairs to damaged equipment in hilly terrain along Likelike Highway, requiring intermittent closures of one lane in the Kalihi area on Friday.
The closures are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the far-right, Honolulu-bound lane of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place
Work trucks will be parked in the shoulder lane along that stretch, and the work will involve climbing and the use of a helicopter.
Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers ahead of the work zone. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and drive with caution while approaching and passing the work area.
