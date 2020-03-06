Hawaii forecast calls for high surf for east shores and strong winds into the weekend

A high surf advisory has been issued for the eastern shores from Kauai to Hawaii island as tradewinds continue to ramp up today.

The National Weather Service expects elevated, rough surf to last through the weekend, with surf rising to 5 to 8 feet later today and tonight, and up to 6 to 9 feet on Saturday.

The surf advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect tradewinds to strengthen today as high pressure builds north of the isles.

Today’s winds are expected to reach 15 to 30 mph, with scattered showers and highs from 78 to 83 degrees. Tonight, winds are expected in the 20 to 30 mph range, with gusts up to 50 mph, mostly cloudy skies, and lows from 66 to 71.

Forecasters say the tradewinds are expected to peak tonight and Saturday, with a wind advisory likely to be required for most, if not all of the state.

The high winds led Hawaiian Electric Co. to cancel plans to make emergency repairs on hillside above the Likelike Highway in Kalihi today.

The increasing trades are also expected to bring a surge in windward showers today, but should decrease over the weekend as a cooler air mass moves in from the northeast, forecasters said.

High clouds are also expected to linger over the weekend, become thickest on Saturday due to a strong jet stream over the island chain.

A gale warning will be in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and leeward and southeast Big Island waters from noon today to 6 a.m. Sunday.