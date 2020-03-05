Honolulu police request help finding missing man, 87, with dementia

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for two days.
Steven Luong was last seen at his Date Street home about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He is known to use a walker and frequent the Chinatown area, police said.
He is described as 5-foot-6, about 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt with black pants.
Family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
