Woman accused of abducting son from California found in Maui

A Maui tipster led officers to a woman who has been accused of abducting her son from a home in California and heading to Hawaii, police said today.

The 38-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were located on a city bus this morning, and both were in good health and in police custody, Maui police said.

On Wednesday, Maui police received a request from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in California, requesting help in locating the woman and her son after a California investigation revealed she allegedly abducted the boy from his father’s home and took him to Maui in violation of a California court order.

In a public request for help with locating the woman, Maui police said they confirmed she and her son arrived on Maui and were seen in the Kahului area Wednesday morning. In their request for help, police said the mother and son may be using public transportation to get around the island.

Today, police said Keith Keahi helped locate the woman and her son after using the department’s “Text to 911” feature to direct officers to the bus the pair was riding.