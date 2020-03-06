Thieves steal state work truck from Hilo baseyard

Hawaii island police are investigating a break-in at a state baseyard in Hilo where thieves allegedly stole a truck and tools.

Police said the break-in occurred overnight where a suspect or suspects took a white 2018 Ford truck with a black liftgate.

The truck’s license plate number is SH H626 and the Hawaii state seal is emblazoned on the driver and passenger door.

Anyone with information asked to call police at 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.