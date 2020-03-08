2nd Hawaii resident tests positive for COVID-19

A second Hawaii resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health said this afternoon.

“The Department of Health has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with them,” the department said in a release. “DOH will follow up with close contacts in Hawaii. Information is still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

On Friday, state officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of the new coronavirus in a resident who traveled on a cruise ship in February and tested positive after returning to Oahu. The individual, who was treated at Kaiser Permanente, had been on a Grand Princess voyage from San Francisco to Mexico from Feb. 11 to 21 and flew back to Hawaii from Mexico.

Gov. David Ige said Friday that officials didn’t believe there has been any community spread.