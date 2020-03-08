Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

THINGS TO DO

EVENTS

>> Lahaina Second Friday: Monthly town party and street fair with food, art, vendors and live entertainment, 6-9 p.m.

MUSIC

>> Spring Pops: Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare explore the great American songbook at 3 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $22-$60.

>> School Band Concert Series: Baldwin High, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Maui High, 7 p.m. March 31; Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. April 1; King Kekaulike, 7 p.m. April 7; Kalama Intermediate, 6:30 p.m. April 28; Maui Waena, 6:30 p.m. May 6 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Free admission.

>> Artist 2 Artist: An intimate talk-story and jam session with Henry Kapono and Paula Fuga at 7:30 p.m Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets: $35-$65.

>> Jake Shimabukuro: The ukulele virtuoso and recording artist appears in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at MACC’s Castle Theater, with Ho‘onanea pre-show music, craft vendors and festivities in the courtyard starting 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$85.

STAGE

>> “The Ants and the Grasshoppers”: Maui OnStage Youth Theater presents this Greek comedy for children based on the classic Aesop’s fable at 1 p.m. today and March 15 and 11 a.m. Saturday at Iao Theater, Wailuku. Tickets: $6-$10, mauionstage.com.

>> “Xanadu”: Tony Award-nominated roller-skating musical’s final performances at 3 p.m. today and March 15, and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Iao Theater. Tickets: $20-$40 at mauionstage.com.

>> “Out of Order”: British playwright Ray Cooney’s farce about a junior government minister who has to lie his way out of an embarrassing situation is performed 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 22 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Tickets: $27; 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

>> ONO!: Free monthly One Night Only! showcase of scenes, monologues, dance and song performed by Maui OnStage youth and adult theater students at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Iao Theater. Info: mauionstage.com.

EXHIBITS

>> Art Maui 2020: Annual juried show showcases Maui artists working across a wide spectrum of media, open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily, through April 3, at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery. Free admission.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

>> Healthy Families and Communities Committee: County Council panel meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber for Maui Humane Society presentation on nonferal animal management and to review Department of Housing and Human Concerns operations and budget.

>> “Your Voice”: Public Access Room will provide tips on using Legislature’s website, offering testimony, tracking bills and resolutions, and communicating with lawmakers in free presentations, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Kihei Public Library and 6-7 p.m. at Akaku Community Media, Kahului. Info: lrb.hawaii.gov/par.

>> Climate Action and Resilience Committee: County Council panel meets 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chamber to review Emergency Management Agency operations and budget and a presentation on climate-action policies pending and being taken by various government agencies.

>> BEACH talk: Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii co-founder Suzanne Frazer will share “How to Get Plastic Out of Your Diet” at 7 p.m. Thursday at J. Walter Cameron Center.

>> Hawaiian Electric public forum: Learn about rooftop solar programs, electrification of transportation and more as part of the utility’s Integrated Grid Planning process during an open house at 5 p.m. and panel discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahului Auditorium, 210 W. Kamehameha Ave. Virtual Open House is available through March 20 at hawaiianelectric.com/igp.

>> “Clarifying the Reality: Coronavirus”: Reduce your anxiety over possible coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii by learning about preparation and risks in a Mental Health America of Hawaii presentation by child psychiatrist Dr. Adam Coles of Hawaii Department of Health, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at J. Walter Cameron Center. Info: danielle.bergan@mentalhealthhawaii.org.

STAY INFORMED

>> Council’s Water, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee convenes 9 a.m. Monday to discuss Goodfellow Bros. time extension for roundabout at Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue; release of $2.5 million in state CIP funds for Kahului Civic Center mixed-use project/Central Maui transit hub; review of operations and budget of Departments of Environmental Management and Transportation.

>> Council’s Economic Development and Budget Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Monday to review operations and budgets of Offices of Council Services, County Clerk, County Auditor, Community Development Block Grant Program and Finance Department.

>> Council’s Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber to review Department of Liquor Control operations and budget.

>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Kalana Pakui to review draft environmental assessment in support of H2R LLC’s special management area use permit request for proposed residential project comprising 53 condominium lots, beach parking and related infrastructure improvements in hotel and golf course districts on 28 acres along Makena Alanui Road.

FARMERS MARKET CALENDAR

SOUTH MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 61 S. Kihei Road. Call 875-0949.

>> Lipoa Street Farmers Market: Open 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 357-4564.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului.

>> Maui Swap Meet: Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at University of Hawaii Maui College, Kahului. Call 244-3100.

WEST MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3636 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Honokowai. Call 669-7004.

UPCOUNTRY/EAST MAUI

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center.

>> Makawao Marketplace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 3654 Baldwin Ave. Call 280-5516.

>> La‘akea Village: Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 639 Baldwin Ave., Paia. Call 579-8398.

>> Hana Fresh Market: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 4590 Hana Highway, Hana. Call 248-7515.

>> ONO Organic Farms Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily in downtown Hana, next to the gas station. Call 248-7779.

>> Maui Nui Farm Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Maui Nui Farm, 151 Pulehunui Road, Kula. Call 280-6166.

Send calendar items to maui@staradvertiser.com.