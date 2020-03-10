Kaimuki merchants get two-week reprieve from parking project

An eight-month long overhaul of the Kaimuki municipal metered parking lot is being pushed back at least two weeks from its initial Monday start date in response to concerns raised by area businesses, city officials said today.

Merchants, restaurateurs and other business owners, who found out about the project last month, are unhappy about the short timeframe they were given to deal with the change in a neighborhood that’s already noted for its peak hour parking issues. They also question why it’s supposed to take eight months to complete a $2.1 million project with 106 stalls.

About a dozen business owners showed up at Honolulu Hale this morning to voice their displeasure. They also asked that the project be delayed until January so they can make arrangements to find additional stalls elsewhere.

Mark Yonamine, director of the city Department of Design and Construction, agreed to push back the start of construction until at least March 30, city spokeswoman Brandi Higa said. As for the request to push the project back even further, “the city is looking into whether that’s possible,” Higa said.

Gayla Young, owner of Pipeline Bakeshop and Bakery, said the two weeks isn’t enough time to find alternate locations and educate the public about the situation, but it will give the owners time to determine their next move.

The city is expected to show up at a Kaimuki Neighborhood Board meeting next Wednesday to provide an update.

Young said she’s hoping that not only business owners, but others in the Kaimuki community will show up “to express their concerns of what the project is going to do to the whole neighborhood.” Ultimately, the project will affect everyone in the neighborhood, she said. “We want to make sure everyone is heard.”

City officials said not all of the stalls in the lot will be closed at the same time.