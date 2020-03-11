Woman escapes from armed robber in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating a late-night robbery in Waikiki.
Police said an unknown male suspect brandished a firearm at a 31-year-old woman and demanded her property sometime before midnight Monday.
The victim turned around and ran. Police said she did not sustain any injuries and none of her belongings were taken from her.
The Honolulu Police Department’s Robbery Detail is investigating. There are no arrests at this time.
