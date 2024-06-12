Hawaii Island police open unattended death investigation

Hawaii Island police opened an unattended death investigation today after a woman’s “partially decomposed body” was found in a parked vehicle in Kailua-Kona last week.

Hawaii Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to “a report of a lifeless body within a parked vehicle” on Kealakaa St. north of Manawalea St. shortly before 7:30 a.m. on June 6. Responding officers and detectives “discovered a partially decomposed body of a female within a white Volkswagen sedan” when they arrived, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

The victim was identified as Sachiko Myers, 21, of Ocean View.

An autopsy performed today found that Myers’ death was undetermined, but did not rule out foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending standard toxicology testing, the release said.

Anyone who may have witnessed “any suspicious activity” in the area of Kealakaa St. north of Manawalea St. between June 3 and June 6 is asked to contact Detective Donovan Kohara by calling 808-960-3118 or emailing donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.