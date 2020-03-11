comscore Many Hawaii private schools cancel mainland and international travel due to coronavirus concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Many Hawaii private schools cancel mainland and international travel due to coronavirus concerns

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said all school-sponsored travel to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan was suspended until further notice. Read more

