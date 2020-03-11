comscore Virus scare could cost Hawaii 6,000 jobs, economists warn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Virus scare could cost Hawaii 6,000 jobs, economists warn

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

A new report by University of Hawaii economists predicts the coronavirus scare will cause visitor spending in Hawaii to fall by more than 10% and wipe out nearly 6,000 jobs, but acknowledges there are a “wide range of other possible outcomes.” Read more

