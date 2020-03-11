Hapalua half-marathon postponed until September due to coronavirus concerns

The Honolulu Marathon Association announced today that it will postpone the 2020 Hapalua half-marathon due to coronavirus concerns. Originally scheduled for April 5 in Honolulu, it has been tentatively moved to sometime in September. A field of more than 10,000 runners was expected.

Marathon organizers pointed out that 40 percent of the field who take part in this event are international athletes. Steps were taken not only to protect them and the local runners, but the Honolulu Marathon Association staff and volunteers as well.

Organizers also said that if the half-marathon can’t be held this year, then entries will be deferred to 2021 at no additional charge.

