UH suspends all sports activities amid global coronavirus outbreak

All University of Hawaii athletic activities have been suspended, the school confirmed.

This comes on the heels of the Big West Conference announcing that it was suspending all spring sports competition effective immediately.

This means, this week’s UH baseball series with Chicago State, UH’s volleyball road match at Cal State Northridge and UH’s men’s and women’s games in the Big West basketball tournament have been either canceled or suspended.

The No. 2 Hawaii men’s volleyball team will be headed back to Honolulu after the BWC announced its directive.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-1) were scheduled to open Big West play Friday and Saturday at Cal State Northridge (4-11). Hawaii also was scheduled to play at Pepperdine on Monday.

The team likely will return home Friday.

Warrior coaches were waiting to hear from UH administration before making a statement.