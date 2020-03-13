WATCH LIVE: Hawaii health officials advise caution during spring break to avoid coronavirus

The Hawaii Department of Health is encouraging families to take steps to minimize their risk of infection with coronavirus as tens of thousands of students go on spring break next week.







“Consider avoiding crowded or congested areas, including large public gathering such as concerts, sporting events, conventions, religious gatherings and other community events,” the department said in a news release.

The potential for person-to-person transmission with an infected person “exponentially increases” during the spring vacation, Health Director Bruce Anderson said.

“We know that traditionally spring break is a time when families go on trips or spend more time at the malls, theaters, restaurants, and other places where the public gathers,” Anderson said. “We are urging families to be circumspect and exercise extra precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission.”

“While we do not want to limit family activities or recommend cancelling their plans for spring break, we are urging families to take steps to minimize their risk of infection,” he added.

The Health Department defines large events as those with 100 or more people. It noted that people over 60 and those with compromised immune systems or health conditions are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Other advice from the department:

>>Avoid non-essential travel to high-risk destinations for COVID-19

>>People who are sick should stay home except to get medical help

>>Avoid contact with those who are sick and have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

>>Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw it away

>>Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, or after blowing your now, coughing or sneezing.

>>Avoid touching high-contact public surfaces such as phones, doors, tables, keys, bags and lights

>>Use alcohol based hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol

>>Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects routinely