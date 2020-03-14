Some Hawaii churches suspend service amid coronavirus threat

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu and other churches in Hawaii are putting their faith in hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to minimize the potential spread of the new coronavirus and avoid canceling worship services at a time when parishioners are in need of comfort amid the global public health crisis.

Other churches have determined the threat is too great and have suspended services. These include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Kawaiaha‘o Church, which announced Friday it is closing its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days, effective immediately.

Sunday services at the historic downtown church and tourist attraction will be discontinued for the short term along with Friday evening youth services and organized sports events in the church’s gymnasium.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these closures may cause,” said Senior Pastor Kenneth Makuakane in a statement. “However, after prayerful consideration and discussions with our church board, we decided this closure would be in the best interest for the health of our church members and our greater community.”

Brickwood Galuteria, director of Kawaiaha‘o Church Member Care Services, said church officials are working to find “that balance between keeping our members and greater community safe, while also finding ways to worship during this time when we need it most.”

Makuakane will share sermons via Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page.

New Hope Oahu, led by Senior Pastor Wayne Cor­deiro, already livestreams worship services to 4,500 each weekend, outdrawing its Sand Island chapel, where attendance is 3,000, according to Executive Pastor John Tilton.

For those who prefer the communal experience, Tilton said New Hope has taken a number of precautions, including installing hand sanitizer dispensers at all entrances and exits, wiping down railings, door handles and other surfaces with disinfectants and advising churchgoers how to greet and interact with others in this time of social distancing.

“From the pulpit we remind everyone that although we are ‘the hugging church,’ in this time we are encouraging people not to shake hands or hug each other, but to use a fist bump, elbow bump, foot tap or the local way of acknowledging one another with a slight bow or tap on the shoulder, and it’s been going well.”

New Hope also is advising members who feel ill or may not be comfortable in large crowds to worship from home via its “online campus.”

The 56 Catholic churches and missions statewide have been directed by the Honolulu Diocese to adopt similar precautionary measures when it comes to hygiene and physical contact while closely following the latest public health recommendations.

“We’re looking at what’s happening on the mainland, and we’re trying to keep calm and tell everyone we are an island that’s far away and we haven’t yet gotten to the point where we have to be canceling events,” said Deacon Modesto Cordero, director of the Office of Worship.

While emphasizing the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low in Hawaii, pastors and church leaders have been advised by the diocese to minimize nonessential activities but continue with daily and weekend Masses for Hawaii’s estimated 200,000 Catholics until further notice, Cordero said.

A memo to clergy posted on the diocese website Thursday says, “If the elderly want to go to Mass, they should not be prevented from doing so. We do understand the seriousness of the coronavirus, but we also have to have faith that the Lord will look after his people. If people are sick, they should feel free to miss Mass. … Although the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation is serious, staying home under these circumstances is certainly a legitimate reason to be dispensed from the obligation.”

Cordero noted some worship traditions have been modified in light of circumstances. No wine will be offered at Communion, only wafers, and when worship is paused for parishioners to offer their neighbors a sign of peace — usually a handshake, hug or kiss — a verbal acknowledgement, bow or nod will suffice.

While canceling training workshops, retreats and other events, the Episcopal Diocese of Hawai‘i so far is continuing worship services with precautions in place. In a message posted Friday on the diocese website, Bishop Robert L. Fitzpatrick said he is closely monitoring developments and announcements from public health agencies.

“We are trying to address best practices. We are preparing for the likelihood that the churches will be asked to close for public worship,” he said, while offering comforting insight and prayers.

In addition to halting worship services, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday it plans to hold its twice-yearly conference in April without attendees and only broadcast speeches on TV and the internet. It is the first time in more than 60 years it has taken the unusual step of barring the public from the signature conference, where leaders provide spiritual guidance and sometimes announce new programs.

Many members of the religion, widely known as the Mormon Church, are expected to spend the time they would normally be at church on Sunday doing home worship using an online curriculum rolled out less than two years ago by church President Russell M. Nelson as part of a push to emphasize more home-based worship.