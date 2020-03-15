Hawaii public schools extend spring break due to coronavirus concerns

The Department of Education is extending spring break for one week out of concerns for the coronavirus.

Public schools are on spring break this week and were scheduled to return to school on March 23. With the extension, students will return to classes on March 30.

State Rep. Nicole Lowen said in a post on her Facebook page that a possible extension of the closure will be assessed as the situation continues to evolve.







At a news conference Saturday, Gov. David Ige said the state was trying to keep public schools open because of the cascading impacts from school closures, such as parents needing to find alternative childcare for their children. He said Saturday that if there were clusters of COVID-19 in the community, then the state would take appropriate action regarding public schools.

Ige held a news conference today regarding new developments on coronavirus in Hawaii and the extension of spring break. Watch below:





