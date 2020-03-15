Hawaiian Airlines to suspend service to Australia, New Zealand due to new government entry restrictions

Hawaiian Airlines is temporarily suspending nonstop service between Honolulu and its Australia and New Zealand destinations starting later this month due to new government entry restrictions being imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaiian, which currently flies five times per week between Honolulu and Sydney, will suspend service through April 30 after its Sydney to Honolulu flight on March 22. Hawaiian will suspend its Brisbane-Honolulu service through May 31 after its Brisbane-Honolulu flight on March 23.

Hawaiian, which flies three times per week between Honolulu and Auckland, will suspend service through May 31 after its Auckland-Honolulu flight on March 22.

A new 14-day self-isolation entry requirements established by Australia and New Zealand to address the coronavirus led to Hawaiian’s decision to suspend flights to both countries.

“We respect the efforts of our Australian and New Zealand neighbors to institute stringent public health measures, and we remain dedicated to resuming our service as we continue to closely monitor evolving market conditions and regulations,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines.

Travelers should contact Hawaiian about travel waivers, alternative flights or refunds.