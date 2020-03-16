Diana Ross Hawaii concerts canceled over coronavirus concerns

Diana Ross’ Hawaii concert dates have been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to Hawaii-based concert promoter, Rick Bartalini Presents.

Ross was scheduled to perform May 9 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena and May 10 & 11, 2020 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC).

Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded to the account holder’s credit card. For those who purchased their tickets in person, refunds can be processed at the respective venue.