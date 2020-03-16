Flash flood watch in place for Hawaii as heavy rains, gusty winds buffet isles

A flash flood watch is in place for all isles, while a high surf advisory is in place for the south and east shores of Kauai County.

Increasing rains are expected across Hawaii today as a “Kona low” sets up west of Kauai today, according to weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service said all isles remain under an elevated threat of heavy rain and flash flooding through at least Tuesday. The “Kona low” is expected to produce bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms as it moves from west to east across the state through Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday.

These heavy shower bands may also tap into stronger winds aloft, producing wind gusts up to 40 mph today and tomorrow near Kauai and Oahu, which are at greatest risk. Snow is also expected on Big Island summits.

A flood advisory is in place for the island of Kauai through 10:30 a.m. today.

At 7:15 a.m., radar and rain gauges indicated that rainfall continued at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour along the east side of Kauai. Stream gauges also showed elevated water levels, especially in Hanakapiai Stream and Wainiha River.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for the south and east shores of Niihau and Kauai due to a combination of strong, southeast winds and large seas. Surf is expected to rise to 5 to 8 feet on those shores through Tuesday afternoon.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Today’s skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with showers, and isolated thunderstorms. Highs are expected to range from 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, with southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72 degrees.

Forecasters said unsettled weather is expected to remain through the end of this week. While easterly trades and drying trends are expected on Friday, as the low moves further north away from the state.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for most Hawaiian waters — from northwest Kauai to windward Big Island waters — through 6 p.m. Tuesday.