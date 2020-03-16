Events, farmers markets affected by virus pandemic

The following events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contact event organizers directly for the latest information.
>> Farrington High School’s Creative Arts and Technology Academy’s Innovators Fun Fair and Concert: March 28, 1564 N. King St. facebook.com
>> Spring Carnival and Health Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 28, Waipahu Town Center, 94-050 Farrington Highway. 677-6700, waipahutowncenter.com
>> Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea: 4 p.m. March 28. 596-8155, hawaiiancouncil.org
>> Noodle Festival Hawaii: 3-9 p.m., March 28, Victoria Ward Park in Ward Village. noodlefesthawaii.com
>> Watanabe Floral Inc. Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m., March 28, Watanabe Floral Inc., 1618 N. Nimitz Highway. 832-9360.
>> Spring Soap Sweaters Workshop: 2:30-4 p.m. March 29 at the Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. 312-4316, artexplorium.org
>> Easter egg hunts presented by First Assembly of God: April 4, 11 and 12 at various locations. 836-2300, firstaog.com
>> Easter Seals Hawaii Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt: 9-11:30 a.m. April 4, Mary, Star of the Sea School, 4469 Malia St. $10-$15. 536-1015; register at classy.org
>> New Hope Oahu Easter Egg Hunt: Games, snacks, refreshment booths and Easter egg hunts for different age groups. 9-11 a.m. April 4, Puuhale Elementary School, 345 Puuhale Road. Free. Candy and plastic egg donations appreciated; drop off prior to event at New Hope Oahu, 290 Sand Island Access Road. 842-4242, shanichambers@enewhope.org, enewhope.org
>> Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. April 4, Waikiki Aquarium, 2777 Kalakaua Ave. 768-3248, honolulu.gov
>> Hahaione Elementary School Fun Fair: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 4, 595 Pepeekeo St. hahaioneptsa@gmail.com
>> Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Fun Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 4, HBA’s elementary campus, 21 Bates St. PTF@hba.net, hba.net
>> Makiki Easter Egg Hunt and Community Food Drive: 9 a.m. April 4, Makiki District Park, 1527 Keeaumoku St. 586-9425
>> Kapuuola Hula Festival: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 4, at Pu’uokapolei, 1077 Manawai St. 864-0013, uluae.org
>> Leeward Music Festival: 6:45-8:45 p.m. April 4, The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. 672-8888.
>> Oahu Civic Orchestra Spring Concert: 7 p.m. April 6, Bakken Auditorium, Mid-Pacific Institute, 2445 Kaala St. 261-6127, oahu civicorchestra.org
>> ‘Iolani Fair — “Lights, Camera, Action”: April 17-18, 563 Kamoku St. 943-2339, iolanifair.org
>> Pau Hana PechaKucha — Earth Day: 6-8 p.m. April 22, Hawai‘i State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St. 586-0900, hisam.hawaii.gov
>> Waikiki Spam Jam: 4-10 p.m. April 25, Kalakaua Avenue. 921-6679, spamjam hawaii.com
>> Damien Memorial School Luau: Noon-4 p.m. April 26, 1401 Houghtailing St. 841-0195, damien.edu/luau
>> Town Center of Mililani: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Center Court, 95-1249 Meheula Parkway. 625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com
Oahu farmers markets announce closures
The following farmers markets have been closed until further notice due to the coronavirus threat. Contact organizers directly for more information.
>> Fresh Day (Waipio): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 94-1480 Moaniani St. Call 432-2260.
>> Makeke Iki: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 86-260 Farrington Highway. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.
>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesdays at the hospital’s front lobby, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road. Call 691-3197.
>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua, 3288 Moanalua Road. Call 432-2260.
>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesdays, The Queen’s Medical Center, 1301 Punchbowl St. Call 691-4105.
>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu, 1010 Pensacola St. Call 432-2260.
>> Goodies & Grinds: 2:30-8:30 p.m. April 23, Washington Middle School, corner of Punahou and South King streets. Call 973-0177.
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Leahi Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Kapiolani Community College. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.