Events, farmers markets affected by virus pandemic

The following events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contact event organizers directly for the latest information.

>> Farrington High School’s Creative Arts and Technology Academy’s Innovators Fun Fair and Concert: March 28, 1564 N. King St. facebook.com

>> Spring Carnival and Health Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 28, Waipahu Town Center, 94-050 Farrington Highway. 677-6700, waipahutowncenter.com

>> Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea: 4 p.m. March 28. 596-8155, hawaiiancouncil.org

>> Noodle Festival Hawaii: 3-9 p.m., March 28, Victoria Ward Park in Ward Village. noodlefesthawaii.com

>> Watanabe Floral Inc. Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m., March 28, Watanabe Floral Inc., 1618 N. Nimitz Highway. 832-9360.

>> Spring Soap Sweaters Workshop: 2:30-4 p.m. March 29 at the Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Easter egg hunts presented by First Assembly of God: April 4, 11 and 12 at various locations. 836-2300, firstaog.com

>> Easter Seals Hawaii Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt: 9-11:30 a.m. April 4, Mary, Star of the Sea School, 4469 Malia St. $10-$15. 536-1015; register at classy.org

>> New Hope Oahu Easter Egg Hunt: Games, snacks, refreshment booths and Easter egg hunts for different age groups. 9-11 a.m. April 4, Puuhale Elementary School, 345 Puuhale Road. Free. Candy and plastic egg donations appreciated; drop off prior to event at New Hope Oahu, 290 Sand Island Access Road. 842-4242, shanichambers@enewhope.org, enewhope.org

>> Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. April 4, Waikiki Aquarium, 2777 Kalakaua Ave. 768-3248, honolulu.gov

>> Hahaione Elementary School Fun Fair: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 4, 595 Pepeekeo St. hahaioneptsa@gmail.com

>> Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Fun Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 4, HBA’s elementary campus, 21 Bates St. PTF@hba.net, hba.net

>> Makiki Easter Egg Hunt and Community Food Drive: 9 a.m. April 4, Makiki District Park, 1527 Keeaumoku St. 586-9425

>> Kapuuola Hula Festival: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 4, at Pu’uokapolei, 1077 Manawai St. 864-0013, uluae.org

>> Leeward Music Festival: 6:45-8:45 p.m. April 4, The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. 672-8888.

>> Oahu Civic Orchestra Spring Concert: 7 p.m. April 6, Bakken Auditorium, Mid-Pacific Institute, 2445 Kaala St. 261-6127, oahu civicorchestra.org

>> ‘Iolani Fair — “Lights, Camera, Action”: April 17-18, 563 Kamoku St. 943-2339, iolanifair.org

>> Pau Hana PechaKucha — Earth Day: 6-8 p.m. April 22, Hawai‘i State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St. 586-0900, hisam.hawaii.gov

>> Waikiki Spam Jam: 4-10 p.m. April 25, Kalakaua Avenue. 921-6679, spamjam hawaii.com

>> Damien Memorial School Luau: Noon-4 p.m. April 26, 1401 Houghtailing St. 841-0195, damien.edu/luau

>> Town Center of Mililani: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Center Court, 95-1249 Meheula Parkway. 625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com

Oahu farmers markets announce closures

The following farmers markets have been closed until further notice due to the coronavirus threat. Contact organizers directly for more information.

>> Fresh Day (Waipio): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 94-1480 Moaniani St. Call 432-2260.

>> Makeke Iki: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 86-260 Farring­ton Highway. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesdays at the hospital’s front lobby, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road. Call 691-3197.

>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua, 3288 Moanalua Road. Call 432-2260.

>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesdays, The Queen’s Medical Center, 1301 Punchbowl St. Call 691-4105.

>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu, 1010 Pensacola St. Call 432-2260.

>> Goodies & Grinds: 2:30-8:30 p.m. April 23, Washington Middle School, corner of Punahou and South King streets. Call 973-0177.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Leahi Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Kapiolani Community College. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.