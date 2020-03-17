comscore Hawaii records 4 more cases of coronavirus, including Big Island’s first | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii records 4 more cases of coronavirus, including Big Island’s first

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:37 pm
  • BRUCE ASATO/ March 3 Bruce Anderson, the Hawaii state health director, said today, “In many areas (on the mainland) we have community spread, when that happens you’re going to see a dramatic increase in the number of cases and we expect that to happen in here.”

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS This photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hawaii, including the first on the Big Island, state health officials said this afternoon.

State Epidemiologist Sarah Park said the Big Island case is a traveler from the mainland, two others on Oahu are residents who have traveled to Japan and the Philippines.

A fourth case is on Maui, however health officials are still gathering information.

All four are adults, but no further details were released.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 14.

“We’re starting to see the disease more often occur in Hawaii. You all know this virus is spreading rapidly through most of the U.S.,” said state Health Director Bruce Anderson in a conference call with reporters. “In many areas (on the mainland) we have community spread, when that happens you’re going to see a dramatic increase in the number of cases and we expect that to happen in here.”

On Monday, health officials announced Hawaii’s first confirmed case of community spread — a Kualoa Ranch tour guide.

The Kualoa Ranch case was “very likely” because the employee came in close contact with an infected tourist, Anderson said today.

Of the ranch employee’s 25 family and contacts who had been screened by health officials, three are being tested for COVID-19 while the rest are being quarantined at home.

”The general recommendation would be to avoid groups and gatherings, and that would be tour groups, where people come in contact with each other,” Anderson said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

