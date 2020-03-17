Hawaii’s public libraries will close to patrons starting Wednesday

Hawaii’s public libraries will be closed to patrons starting Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library system, which has 51 locations, remains open today but will be closed from Wednesday through March 31 to the public.

“The health and safety of our communities is our top priority,” the library system said in a news release. “We realize that the temporary closure of our libraries may present a hardship for our patrons, but we’re working on innovative solutions to ensure library access in the future. Updates will be posted on our website as they become available.”

The decision came in response to guidance on social distancing issued by the federal government. Many materials are available online with a library card at librarieshawaii.org. They including e-books, audio books, magazines, newspapers, homework resources and online classes, such as Mango Languages.

Due dates and holds will be automatically extended, officials said. Books and other materials may be returned at branches.