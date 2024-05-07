Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wailuku motorcyclist, 53, in critical condition after crash

The Maui Police Department says a Wailuku man is in critical condition after a solo motorcycle crash on Waiehu Beach Road Monday night.

Police said at about 11:10 p.m., the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Wailuku man was traveling northwest when he lost control of the Kawasaki KLR650 motorcycle and was ejected onto the roadway.

The man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Police said he remains in critical condition.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police have not yet determined whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

