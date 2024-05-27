DLNR cites 3 men for fishing violations in Maui reserve

State conservation officers have cited three Wailuku men for multiple fishing-related violations within the Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Officers recovered a total of 78 different fish from the men at the reserve in southwestern Maui — a nursery and refuge for some of Hawaii’s most important, unique resources.

“Protection of the marine life in this NAR benefits the fisheries ecosystems by providing an important source population that spreads out across the leeward waters,” said Scott Fretz, Maui branch manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, in a news release. “Illegal take of those important stocks impacts responsible fishers elsewhere. We have seen an increase in violations recently and appreciate the diligent efforts of DOCARE to catch the persons involved and issue citations.

DOFAW manages the natural area reserve system statewide, which includes 23 on five islands.

The suspects, and charges each faces, include:

>> Tibon Lankieo, 24, of Wailuku; use of fishing gear prohibited within the reserve.

>> Smith Kaious, 33, of Wailuku; use of fishing gear prohibited within the reserve; remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the reserve; catch of opelu kala under the legal-size limit of 16 inches.

>> Dickey D.T. Timisen, 38, of Wailuku; remove, injuring, killing of marine life within the reserve; use of fishing gear prohibited within the reserve; catch of opelu kala under the legal-size limit of 16 inches; catch of moi less than legal-size limit of 11 inches; prohibited take/possession of any uhu eleele or uhu uliuli; possession of more than 2 uhu at any one time.

The three are scheduled to appear in Maui District Court at 9 a.m. on June 27.

DLNR encourages reporting suspected illegal activity (with photos) at any natural reserve to 808-643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app.