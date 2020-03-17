Little Joe’s stakes a claim

The owner of more than 10 eateries on Oahu opened his second steakhouse, Little Joe’s, on Friday the 13th.

Even the constantly worsening news about COVID-19 couldn’t derail his plans. “We are moving forward,” Kim said.

With its dim lighting and brown walls, Little Joe’s has the comfortable feel of an old-time steakhouse, without all that smoke.

There is one oddity, though: The tables include hot-pot cookers, held over from Umamiya Shabu Shabu, Kim’s previous restaurant at the same location. (No, that doesn’t mean patrons have to cook their own food.) There are no plans to replace the tables, in order to control costs and keep menu prices down, Kim said.

Little Joe’s is indeed more affordable than other steakhouses in town. A 12-ounce filet goes for $32.95 and a 16-ounce rib-eye is $25.95. The menu also includes all the classic steakhouse sides, plus poke and sashimi to remind you that you’re in Hawaii.

The restaurant is running an introductory special of a 16-ounce New York strip with salad and gelato for $29.95.

The wine list isn’t as elaborate as at Signature Prime Steak & Seafood, Kim’s other steakhouse, but you can get an excellent Manhattan for $11.50.

An extensive happy-hour menu, with discounts on 28 food items and 18 beverages runs daily from 4:30 to 7 p.m., when dinner reservations begin. Little Joe’s closes at 10.

The steakhouse is at 580 N. Nimitz Highway, next to Liliha Bakery (also owned by Kim and where Joe’s bread and desserts are produced).

Call 524-0088 or go to LittleJoes Steakhouse.com for reservations.

———

Dave Reardon, Star-Advertiser

No, vodka can’t do everything

Vodka is a sought-after remedy for many things, but the coronavirus panic-driven lack of hand sanitizer is forcing one vodka brand to clarify its limitations.

Tito’s Vodka appears to have spent time recently notifying a number of fans on Twitter that its spirits don’t contain high enough concentrations of alcohol to properly fend off germs, citing verification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As soon as we saw the incorrect articles and social posts, we wanted to set the record straight,” a spokesperson for Tito’s told The Dallas Morning News. “While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).”

The company’s social media team has responded to tweets suggesting the use of Tito’s in homemade hand sanitizer recipes.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s tweeted.

The number of articles offering advice on how to make homemade hand sanitizer have spiked (naturally) in the last week as stores across the country have sold out of Purell and other brands. The shortage has also led to complaints about price gouging.

Popular recipes recommend combining aloe vera with either isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) or spirits at least 180 proof (60% alcohol content). This would include such ultra-potent specialty spirits as Bacardi 151 (75.5%), absinthe (up to 90%) and Everclear (up to 95%)

It’s important to note, though, that health experts say washing your hands with soap and water is a more effective way to prevent the spread of germs.

———

Tribune News Service