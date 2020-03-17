First Hawaiian auto show canceled

The annual First Hawaiian Motor Con, which was scheduled to be held March 27-29 at the Hawaii Convention Center, has been canceled.

Motor Trend Auto Shows, the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association’s partner in producing the event, made the closure announcement after Gov. David Ige announced today that he is closing the Hawai‘i Convention Center for the next 30 days.

“The COVID-19 challenge has brought us, as a community, together in many ways,” said Dave Rolf, executive director of HADA. “It is our continued wish for the health and safety of all.”

The event, formerly known as the First Hawaiian International Auto Show, typically attracts thousands of people.