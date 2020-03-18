Hawaii medical professionals ask Gov. David Ige to mandate extreme social distancing measures

Nearly 100 doctors and medical professionals are imploring Gov. David Ige to mandate the shut down of all non-essential businesses and order residents to stay home to prevent the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In an unprecedented move Tuesday, Ige asked all visitors to Hawaii to postpone their trips for the next 30 days and launched a 15-day campaign to “slow the spread of COVID-19,” which has infected at least 16 people in the islands.

The governor, acknowledging the importance of aggressive action to stop the spread, also directed all bars and clubs to shut down and all restaurants to close their dining rooms and shift to takeout, drive-thru or delivery service only.

He also directed the public to limit social gatherings to groups of 10 people or less in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Theaters, entertainment centers and visitor attractions, as well as places of worship should suspend all services and activities, Ige said.

But not all businesses are following the directive that will significantly impact revenue, and 94 health care providers signed a petition to enforce closures.

“Our governor’s actions yesterday were a start, but not enough,” Deborah Zysman, executive Director of the Hawaii Children’s Action Network said in a news release. “Governor Ige must mandate extreme social distancing measures before the spread worsens.”

Jessica Yamauchi, executive director of the Hawaii Public Health Institute, warned that infections will continue to grow.

“We recently saw our first confirmed case of community spread; if we wait to act until the situation gets worse, it will be too late,” she said.

Hawaii hospitals could be under tremendous strain as more patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus and other serious medical conditions inundate medical facilities, which is why state officials are urging the public to distance themselves from one another because if too many people get sick at once, the health care system could collapse. There are also global shortages of personal protective equipment that health care workers use to keep from contracting contagious diseases.

The health care professionals are recommending extreme social distancing measures that include:

>> Families staying home, postponing or canceling travel and social events.

>> The shut down of non-essential businesses and sending home non-essential government employees. Only take-out should be allowed from restaurants; while mandating bars and other entertainment venues to close. Paid leave or unemployment insurance for those forced out of work.

>> Screening everyone entering the state and protocols for those exhibiting symptoms, providing hand sanitizer to passengers. The same restrictions for local families should apply to visitors.

>> Ensuring the health care industry has adequate facilities for those affected by COVID-19. Testing should be free and easier to access by waiving the requirement for a primary care physician order.