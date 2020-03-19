Section of Ainaloa Drive on Big Isle closed due to police investigation

Hawaii island police have closed Ainaloa Drive at the Hoaka Road fork because of a police investigation.
Details were not immediately available.
Police said the area is expected to be closed for two hours.
